Of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Veronica and Michael Ramsey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Delilah Mae Ramsey, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kirk Gene Forest Jr. and Sarah Arlene Coppage, both of Clarkston.
Mark Stephen Cason and Deborah Ann Matson, both of Lewisville, Texas.
George Lee Griffin Jr. and Carla Jolene Mayer, both of Lewiston.
Jeffrey Palmer Harbert and Madison Rose Cathering Block, both of Vancouver, Wash.
Benjamin Chance Robison and Ashton Paige Halverson, both of Pomeroy.
Luke Samuel Allen and Elizabeth Anne Hammond, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
John D. Rhoads against Valerie M. Robinson
Heather G. Weeks against Laford E. Weeks Jr.
Granted
Lisa M. Kokernak and Eric A. Kokernak
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Allen D. Grogan, 31, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and bribery, both felonies, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Steven Dixon
Dustin M. Birch, 47, of Clarkston, failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of jumping bail, sentenced to four years and three months in prison, $500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for nine months after prison sentence is served.
Judge Douglas Robinson
Joshua K. Grim, 40, of Clarkston, second-degree assault of a child and delivery of a controlled substance (Tramodol), sentenced to five years in prison, $1,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation after prison sentence for five years.
Wayde T. Nelson, 61, of Liberty Lake, Wash., luring, sentenced to 364 days in jail, 356 days suspended, credit for eight days served, $1,000 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Judge Gary Libey
Robert J. Allen, 66, of Clarkston, hit-and-run accident injury, sentenced to one year and one month in prison and $500 in fines and fees.
Judge David Frazier
Joshua C. Combs, 40, of Clarkston, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to four years and six months in prison, $5,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation after prison sentence for four years and six months.
Tyler P. Rodgers, 36, of Lewiston, third-degree theft, sentenced to 364 days in jail, 364 days suspended, $1,500 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Jason L. Sullivan, 35, of Blanchard, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin), sentenced to 30 days in jail, jail sentence converted to 240 hours of community service, $2,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
James C. Spickelmire, 28, of Clarkston, DUI and violating a protection order, sentenced to one year and one month in prison, $1,715 in fines and fees and placed on probation after prison sentence for one year.
Logan B. Barnes, 24, of Lewiston, third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and fourth degree assault, sentenced to 49 days in jail, credit for 19 days served, 240 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days in jail, 364 days in jail to run concurrent with first sentence, 364 days suspended, $1,700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Bryan C. Herbert, 33, of Clarkston, residential burglary, sentenced to six months in Community Center for Alternative Programs, $1,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Richard J. Hamilton, 52, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to one year and one day in prison, $2,700 in fines and fees and placed on probation after prison sentence for one year.
Lawsuits
David J. Brashear has filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Julia G. Williams and Lucas A. Williams for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $25,000 arising from an Oct. 26, 2018, traffic accident on the 200 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.
Crime Reports
An electric wheelchair MPVMK2 was reportedly stolen out of a shop on the 400 block of 28th Street North in Lewiston sometime between Jan. 4 and Oct. 8. The wheelchair is valued at $8,000.
Several bricks were reportedly knocked loose between two ice machines in a hit and run collision at the Maverik Convenience Store at 404 Thain Road in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.
The rear driver’s side door on a 2016 Chevrolet C3500 truck was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run wreck in the parking lot of the Wooden Nickel on the 900 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $2,500.