Of Monday, April 4, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Naomi Holt and Robert Morrison Jr., of Kamiah, a son, Tilipe Mikalo Morrison, born Friday.
Kaitlyn Clift, of Clarkston, a son, Jaxon James Cooper, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Wayne Lee Walters and Ashley June Corrigan, both of Lewiston.
John Charles Elliott and Shelly Lynn Leavitt, both of Clarkston.
Amber Dawn Mackintosh and Juliet Wangar Muriuki, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Jessica Michelle Schlee and Jason Edward Schlee.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Klay D. Maxwell, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to one year and six months determinate in jail and one year six months indeterminate, concurrent, probation three years and fees.
Joseph G. Walker, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to three years determinate and four years indeterminate in jail, 365 days of retained jurisdiction and fees.
Judge Kent Merica
Beth Morris, 37, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Shane Stubblefield, 38, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Harley Goodbear, 67, of Oroville, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Ginger Key, 55, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Samantha Bashaw, 31, of Lewiston, charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Bruce Bledsoe, 40, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 20.