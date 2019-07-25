Of Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Patricia Carter-Goodheart and Dayne Goodheart, of Lapwai, a daughter, Lavender Gwendolyn Joy Dorenne Goodheart, born Saturday.
Julianne Gilbert and Daniel Dickinson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lorraine Katharine Lee Dickinson, born Tuesday.
Raevyn Rustemeyer-Broncheau, of Clarkston, a son, Rhythm Rashawn Broncheau-Howard, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Andre Cale Goodman and Rebecca Mariah Kashmitter, both of Clarkston.
Aaron Thomas Jones and Lily Anna Goodman, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Marcie Lynn Chicklinsky and Shawn-Paul Brady Chicklinsky.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Chaise D. Peters, 31, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of grand theft and one count of burglary, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for July 31.
Tyler J. Nelson, 36, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.
Oliver S. Hewitt, 44, 2933 Magnolia St., Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 20.
Judge Kent Merica
Austin G. Wentz, 27, 504 E. D St., Moscow, DUI, fined $552.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credited for 10 days served, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for one year.
Christopher C. Bond, 33, 424 Adams Lane, Lewiston, DUI, fined $802.50, sentenced to 180 days with 148 days suspended and credited for 32 days served, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for one year.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Joseph P. Woodward Jr., 28, Lolo, Mont., second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 120 days of inpatient treatment followed by 24 months of community custody.
Alejandro S. Kopcznski, 20, Caldwell, first-degree child molestation, sentenced to 89 months to life in prison, suspended under Special Sexual Offender Sentencing Alternative to three months in jail with conditions and lifetime probation.
Aaron J. Gardner, 37, 946 Fifth St., Clarkston, felony harassment, domestic violence, sentenced to 366 days in jail.
Julie S. Lambert, 41, 325 12th St., Lewiston, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 35 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Jennifer R. Vig, 28, 625 Third St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine with correctional facility enhancement, sentenced to 366 days in prison to be served consecutively with another case.
Crime Reports
A hedge trimmer and a jump-starter kit with a total estimated value of $340 was reported stolen from the open top of a trailer on the 800 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston.
A Lewiston man sent a money order to a person in Jamaica and was defrauded $385 with the promise the man had won a publisher’s clearing house reward that was a scam.
A gray and purple BMX bicycle valued at $700 was reported stolen where it was left unlocked outside on the 1500 block of 19th Avenue in Lewiston.
A Predator generator was reported stolen on the 1700 block of Lambert Drive in Clarkston. No value was given.