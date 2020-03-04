Of Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Konnar Tousley and Jimmy Ball, of Clarkston, a son, Mason Lee William Ball, born Monday.
Kami and Rodney Rupp, of Lewiston, a son, Donnie Kent Rupp, born Monday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Serge A. Kravchenko, 35, Spokane Valley, Wash., pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for March 18.
Ryan Schlieper, 25, 913 Hawthorne St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for March 18.
Juan P. Soto, 25, Pullman, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentencing date was not set pending a pre-sentencing report. Scheduling conference set for April 22.
Tommie L. Scott, 44, 322 Adams Lane, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentencing set for March 11.
Byron E. Waters, 46, 434 11th St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentencing is set for March 26.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jack Q. Lindholm, 37, no address given, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for March 11.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Jesse W. Harrell, 24, Uniontown, pleaded innocent to two counts felony harassment.
Robert J. Chapman Jr., 19, 531 13th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass.
Evan A. Mock, 24, Enterprise, Ore., pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery.
Donald R. Perry, 53, Pomeroy, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Garry A. Torrence, 44, Clarkston transient, third-degree rape, domestic violence, sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Steven Y. Soderberg, 31, 939 Eighth St., Clarkston, five counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 29.75 months in prison and 29.75 months of community custody.
Michael L. White, 50, 1328 Boston St., Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to four months in jail.
Aaron V. Doney, 31, Sandpoint, Idaho, residential burglary, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.
Curtis S. Aske, 58, 1217 Washington St., Clarkston, first-degree assault, sentenced to 93 months in prison.
Crime Reports
An Apple iPhone valued at $900 was reported stolen at a residence on the 1200 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston.
Tires were reportedly slashed on the 400 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $600.
A Walmart shoplifter reportedly stole a Samsung watch valued at $349 and Sony headphones valued at $30. The store is at 306 Fifth St.
A Playstation controller valued at $100 was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1300 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston.
Cash in the amount of $100 was reportedly stolen from a wallet on the 800 block of Elm Street in Clarkston.
A window was reportedly broken out at Tender Care child care center on the 1400 block of Fair Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $350.
Multiple items valued at $1,228 were reportedly stolen from the back of a truck parked on the 600 block of Second Street in Clarkston. Propane tanks, two tool boxes, a chain saw and heater were among the listed items.