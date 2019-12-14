Of Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Michaela and Peter Howard, of Lewiston, a daughter, Amelia Kaylynn Howard, born Wednesday.
Stevie-Rae Nichols and Manuel Buenrostro, of Clarkston, a daughter, Mila Rae Buenrostro, born Thursday.
Virginia Davis, of Pomeroy, a son, Ryker Guy Davis, born Thursday.
Claudia Torres, of Clarkston, a son, Micah Brayden Torres, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Roy Lynn Dietz and Sharon Leilani Henriques, both of Kennewick.
David Richard Keil and Michele Colleen Keil, both of Lewiston.
Roger Anthony Montero and Julia Christine Woodyard, both of Deary.
Richard Allen Oare and Shaunita Maria Germaine Cable, both of Lewiston.
Scott Anthony Redman and Lily Lu Ward, both of Camas, Wash.
Arland Lee Reynolds Jr. and Karla Dawn Moses, both of Lewiston.
Jesse R. Boyd Tibbets, of Lewiston, and Jordan Traci Pollack, of Harvard, Idaho.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Emma L. Coppess and Scott E. Coppess
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jared A. Mendez, 27, Juliaetta, DUI, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison to run concurrent with a 15-year prison sentence from a felony manslaughter case in Latah County District Court, $790.50 in fines and fees, and driver’s license suspended for one year to start after three-year sentence is completed.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael J. Mallory, 42, 510 Silcott Court, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 70 days suspended, credit for one day served, $952.50 in fines and fees, 120 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended for one year, probation for two years.
Crime Reports
A 2011 Buick, no model given, was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on the 1200 block of Main Street; the driver’s side mirror sustained damage estimated at $500.