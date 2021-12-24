Of Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Azaria Ruddell and Iszekial Pelt, of Lewiston, a son, Felix Isaiah Pelt, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Misty Vaughan and Cory Vaughan.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Andrew J. Jackson, 36, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended, up to five years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Peter K. Forsman, 40, of Lewiston, charged with battery on an officer, a felony, resisting/obstructing an officer and domestic battery, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 5.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Tyler W. Kinzer, 19, Clarkston, vehicular assault, domestic violence court order violation, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Jason L. Sullivan, 36, Blanchard, residential burglary, violation of a court order, sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Phoebe E. Adams, 31, Clarkston, telephone harassment, sentenced to three months in jail.
Michael K. Damon, 25, homeless, second-degree possession of stolen property, two counts second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 17 days in jail, credit for all time served.
Bryce J. Morrell, 26, Pullman, pleaded innocent to felony DUI, next court appearance is Jan. 24.
Anthony J. Pladson, 39, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to three counts residential burglary, two counts third-degree theft, second-degree theft.
Donovan L. Booker, 33, homeless, failure to register as a sex offender, sentenced to 10 days in jail, credit for 10 days served.
Deegan E. Best, 19, Clarkston, felony domestic violence court order violation, first-degree computer trespass, sentenced to 22 months in prison.