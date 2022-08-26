Of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsey and Wyatt Baldwin, of Lewiston, a son, Ryker Jackson Baldwin, born Tuesday.
Laura Swedberg and Ethan Antram, of Clarkston, a daughter, Evylynn Amidala Antram, born Tuesday.
Destiny Jennings and Brendan Arnett-Rathbone, of Lewiston, a son, Ely Lee Jennings, born Tuesday.
Breanne and Thomas Lybyer, of Lewiston, a son, Ellis Jude Lybyer, born Wednesday.
Ryan and Noah Croston, of Kooskia, a son, Benjamin Edward Croston, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Skyler James Pardue and McKenzie Lynne McClanahan, both of Moscow.
Jayden Joseph May and Brianna Lynn Voight, both of Lewiston.
Robert Loren Bolen and Kourtney Carolyn Eckman, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Aaron J. Olivas, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, two year felony probation and pay $495.50 in fees.
Andrea A. Parker, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years prison, retained jurisdiction one year and pay $576.50 in fees.
Amy M. Walsh, 47, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 100 hours community service, four years felony probation and pay $345.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tyler P. Donaldson, 29, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
