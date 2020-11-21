Of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Alexandra and Devon Anderson, of Moscow, a son, Bjorn Eirikir Anderson, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Dakota James Allen Whittaker and Kathleen Hunter Hanks, both of Lewiston

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Angelica P. Messenger Kellogg against Nathan A. Kellogg

Robert E. Flemming II against Emma T. Staniford

Granted

Cheryl L. Brown and Anthony E. Brown

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Darby Justis against Eric R. Justis

Crime Reports

A Hi-Point .40-caliber handgun was reportedly stolen out of a 2010 Dodge Ram on the 300 block of Prospect Boulevard in Lewiston. The handgun is valued at $200.

