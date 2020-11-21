Of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexandra and Devon Anderson, of Moscow, a son, Bjorn Eirikir Anderson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Dakota James Allen Whittaker and Kathleen Hunter Hanks, both of Lewiston
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Angelica P. Messenger Kellogg against Nathan A. Kellogg
Robert E. Flemming II against Emma T. Staniford
Granted
Cheryl L. Brown and Anthony E. Brown
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Darby Justis against Eric R. Justis
Crime Reports
A Hi-Point .40-caliber handgun was reportedly stolen out of a 2010 Dodge Ram on the 300 block of Prospect Boulevard in Lewiston. The handgun is valued at $200.