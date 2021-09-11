Of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tyler Jordan Gardner-Stevenson and Haily Kathleen Larsen, both of Lewiston.

Matthew Tyler Delong and Kaysi Jo Glass, both of Lewiston.

Kirby Ross Meshishnek and Jenna Lee Jones, both of Lewiston.

Thomas Patrick McCullough and Tiesha Marie Cox, both of Clarkston.

Joshua David Storey and Zayne Rynae Cleveland, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jamie Beard and Nathan Ganim.

Granted

Angela Peterson and Alan Peterson.

Mikah Davis and Benjamin Aaseby.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Brandon R. Ray, 47, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing officers, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.

