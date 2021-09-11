Of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Jordan Gardner-Stevenson and Haily Kathleen Larsen, both of Lewiston.
Matthew Tyler Delong and Kaysi Jo Glass, both of Lewiston.
Kirby Ross Meshishnek and Jenna Lee Jones, both of Lewiston.
Thomas Patrick McCullough and Tiesha Marie Cox, both of Clarkston.
Joshua David Storey and Zayne Rynae Cleveland, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jamie Beard and Nathan Ganim.
Granted
Angela Peterson and Alan Peterson.
Mikah Davis and Benjamin Aaseby.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Brandon R. Ray, 47, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing officers, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.