Of Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Devin and John Walker, of Kooskia, a daughter, Tylee Ann Walker, born Wednesday.
Natasha Dover and Anthony Dorland, of Orofino, a daughter, Lynnlee Annmarie Dorland, born Wednesday.
Spring Malatare and Clay Hinman, of Clarkston, a son, Isaac Orion Hinman, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mason Lane Cobb and Riley Morgan Mouser, both of Kamiah.
Michael Allen Carothers and Dakota Ann Marie Fetter, both of Lewiston.
Eric Michael Davis and Shelli Lynn Davis, both of Dayton, Wash.
Asotin County
David Grant Hartung and Susan Blubaugh, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Levi J. Blimka, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of more than three ounces of marijuana, a felony. Sentenced to three to five years in prison, suspended; 100 days in local jail; three years probation; court costs; and restitution.
Sean F. Staley, 34, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin). Sentenced to two to five years prison, suspended; three years probation; court costs; and restitution.
Crime Reports
A Christmas tree was reported stolen from private property on East Mountain Road in Anatone.