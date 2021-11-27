Of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Janell Cole and Danny Schroeder, of Clarkston, a son, Barron Ray Foster Schroeder, born Monday.

Kayla Sparks and Michael Lupinacci, of Clarkston, a son, Parker Roy Lupinacci, born Monday.

Natalie and Christopher Riggers, of Nezperce, twin daughters, Georgia Kay Riggers and Mabel Marie Riggers, born Tuesday.

Lauren and Douglas Fulton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paityn Nora Fulton, born Wednesday.

Ashley Kuykendall and James Stephenson, of Lewiston, a son, Anson Leroy Stephenson, born Thursday.

