Of Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Nicholas Xavier Land and Miranda Jane Fairbrother, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Katie N. Bass and Jeremy L. Bass

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Heather M. Eickhoff, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for May 28.

Joshua L. Harrison, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing is set for today.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Michael R. Lacey, 28, of Orofino, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, credit for one day served, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days in jail, $731.30 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 120 days and placed on probation for two years.

Dustin R. Russell, 30, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Cody J. Rupnick, 34, of Juliaetta, charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (LSD), all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 8.

