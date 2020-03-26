Of Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nicholas Xavier Land and Miranda Jane Fairbrother, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Katie N. Bass and Jeremy L. Bass
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Heather M. Eickhoff, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for May 28.
Joshua L. Harrison, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing is set for today.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael R. Lacey, 28, of Orofino, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, credit for one day served, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days in jail, $731.30 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 120 days and placed on probation for two years.
Dustin R. Russell, 30, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Cody J. Rupnick, 34, of Juliaetta, charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (LSD), all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 8.