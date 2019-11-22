Of Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Wendy Sims and Richard Belchoff, of Clarkston, a daughter, Raina Elizabeth Kate Belchoff, born Wednesday.
Christina and Travis Bailey, of Clarkston, a daughter, Amaya Marie Bailey, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Randy Dale Mathis and Nichole Lynn Fisher, both of Peck.
Asotin County
Katlin Nicole Wilder and Jacob Nelson Standerfer, both of Asotin.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Daniel E. Hoffelder and Melanie N. Hoffelder.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Joanna L. Dicus, 31, 3709 13th St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in Nez Perce County Jail, two years probation, 100 hours of community service and $585.50 in fees. Withheld judgment.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Douglas Robinson
Joshua O. Klein, 41, 1140 10th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine.
Savannah L. Goss, 25, Orofino, pleaded innocent to three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph C. Phillips Jr., 18, 715 Eighth St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
Kelsy J. Darst, 38, 1515 Poplar St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Tyler J. McFarland, 33, Asotin, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.
Crime Reports
A metal detector valued at $900 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Eighth Street in Clarkston.
A fence was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on the 1300 block of Hemlock in Lewiston. The chain link fence was valued at $500.