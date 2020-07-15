Of Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Whitney Buck and Manuel Greene of Lapwai, a son, Manuel Tewiis Weheyqt Greene Jr., born Sunday.
Kindsey and Brian Bartholomew of Clarkston, a son, Denton James Bartholomew, born Monday.
Rayanne Coy and Chase Ash of Lewiston, a daughter, Lyric Michelle Ash, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kevyn Jaymes Ledoux and Halee Nicole Dudgeon, both of Lewiston.
Taylor William Malm and Rachel Marie Dinsmoor, both of Lewiston.
Lucas James Martin and Traci Lynn Souders, both of Clarkston.
David Arthur Fenton and Deloris Ann Stieger, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Todd Patrick Phipps and Patricia Joan Strasser, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Stephen E. Farrell against Jenifer Farrell
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Stacey B. Tate, 51, of Albion, Wash., reckless driving, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $771.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Susan N. Ball, 21, of Lewiston, domestic violence assault, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 days suspended, $437.50 in fees and placed on probation for one year.
Tye R. Peterson, 29, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, $866.90 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Hiriam M. Ivie, 50, of Stites, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day in jail, $859.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Shawn W. Riddle, 41, of Lewiston, three counts of theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, all misdemeanors, sentenced to 364 days in jail, 334 days suspended, $1,958.74 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Jerome T. Leavitt, 23, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Dustin D. Kindred, 27, of Juliaetta, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $988.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Crime Reports
A Yukon bike valued at $600 was reported stolen from Arnold Park in Clarkston.