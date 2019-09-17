Of Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Kindsey Richele Bott, of Pomeroy, and Brian David Bartholomew, of Jerome.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Allison M. Beck and Tyler E. Beck.
