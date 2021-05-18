Of Monday, May 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ariel and Lance Boehler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cody Rae Boehler, born Saturday.
Amanda and Scott McCollum, of Lewiston, a son, Caleb Erving McCollum, born Sunday.
Kimberly and Ryan Humphrey, of Lewiston, a son, Walker John Humphrey, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mathew John Ubachs and Grace Audrey Anne Dammon, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Matthew R. Tournay, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and trespassing, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Samuel J. McConnell, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain vehicle insurance and contempt of court, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Donald E. Jordan Jr., 40, of Hamilton, Mont., charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Jamie L. Hopper, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.