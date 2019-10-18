Of Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans
Lainey M. Ripley, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI second offense, pretrail hearing set for Nov. 5.
Heather A. Moore, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI, pretrail hearing set for Oct. 29.
Stephanie L. Wolski, 29, of Rathdrum, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, with the intent to deliver.
Fire Calls
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in a hair salon at 427 Third Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the blaze was limited to a small electric fan, curtains and some nearby linens, and had already been mostly put out with a fire extinguisher by a Lewiston police officer who was nearby when the call came in. The cause is under investigation.