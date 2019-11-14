Of Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Philip Arthur Shinn, of Lewiston, and Evelyn Leona Simon, of Moscow.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jessica Erin Greggain and Joel Matthew Greggain
Granted
Erin L. Everett and Johnathan J. Everett
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Hailey D. Gustin, 19, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to four years in prison with two years fixed, retained jurisdiction for one year, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Cody R. Keeler, 24, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to four years in jail with two years fixed, retained jurisdiction for one year, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Cassondra K. Manske, 17, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours community service in lieu of one day in jail, driver’s license suspended for 120 days, fines and court costs.
Aaron D. Smith, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, one year probation, 12 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Eric L. Belt, 48, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended, six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Traffic Accidents
Whitcom Emergency Dispatch reported that one person was taken to a hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that occurred at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fifth and Diagonal streets in Clarkston.
Fire Calls
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a fire call on the 1800 block of Birch Court in the Lewiston Orchards at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday. Crews entered the house and found a smoldering mattress that had been on fire in a second-floor bedroom. Crews took the mattress outside and smoke was removed from the house using “positive pressure ventilation.” The estimated damage to the structure and contents is $15,000. No one was injured. The fire is still under investigation.
Crime Reports
Clarkston police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run involving a white car and a pedestrian at 12:26 p.m. Friday near Highland Avenue and 13th Street.