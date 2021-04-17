Of Friday, April 16, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Aimee and Aaron North, of Lewiston, a daughter, Andee Mardel North, born Wednesday.
Michaela Marten and Shane Harris, of Orofino, a son, Tristan Marten Harris, born Wednesday.
Ashley Ross and Joel Hearne, of Clarkston, a son, Liam Alan Morris Hearne, born Friday.
Krista and Justin Bingman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Scarlett Rae Bingman, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Duane Fancher II and Heather Christy Ocheltree, both of Lewiston.
John Joseph Isaac Swigart and Heather Brianne Harrington, both of Clarkston.
Sean Mitchell Beale and Amanda Jean Yockey, both of Pomeroy.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Desmond R. Ouckama, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
James S. Alldrin, 38, of Ahsahka, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, restitution, fines and court costs.
Alex J. Ellenwood, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to five years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Tyler J. Carlson, 32, of Lewiston, charged with burglary and malicious injury to property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.