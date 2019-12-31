Of Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaleena Gleason and Jordan Heath, of Clarkston, a son, Rorik Odin Lee Heath, born Sunday.
Katie and Evan Roberts, of Lewiston, a son, Ridge David Marcus Roberts, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dustin Owen Hardisty and Elizabeth Jane Hardisty, both of Lewiston.
Daniel Richard Davis and Tauna Theresa Tyler, both of Lewiston.
James H. Founds and Lorraine S. Mottishaw, both of Albuquerque, N.M.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Paris A. Morrison, 39, 405 12th St. No. 2, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 120 days in jail with 30 discretionary days, credit for time served, two to four years in prison, prison sentence suspended, $285.50 in fees, two years probation.
Ricky J. Wiswell, 59, 618 13th St., Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 30 discretionary days in jail, credit for 18 days served, two to five years in prison, prison sentence suspended, $590.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year, five years probation.
Crime Reports
A rock was thrown through a windshield of a vehicle on the 400 block of Third Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $500.
A window was broken by a large rock at Community Bank, 118 Bridge St., Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $800.