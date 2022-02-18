Of Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kassandra and Jason Bird, of Orofino, a son, Jaxon Kade Bird, born Wednesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Curtis L. McLaughlin, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 210 days in local jail with credit for 29 days served, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Curtis S. Lecates, 59, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 58 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Tony J. Mount, 42, of Prineville, Ore., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 48 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Floyd E. Parker, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Cade H. Hauck, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Traffic Accidents
A 33-year-old Clarkston woman riding a motorized scooter along a sidewalk was struck by a postal truck on the 800 block of Sixth Street. Tina Winker was transported to Tri-State Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The postal carrier was pulling out of a parking lot when the accident occurred. No citations were issued.