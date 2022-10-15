William Mitchell White and Crystal Dawn Lott, both of Clarkston.
Izik Jesus Cruz and Sally Marie Swinson, both of Clarkston.
Darryl Gene Smith and Elizabeth Afton Hall, both of Lewiston.
Keali’I Isaia Jamias and Laila Marcell Bisbee, both of Lewiston.
Benjamin Jeremiah Prior and Jaycee Kay Nielson, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kati Dixon and Brenton Dixon.
Chelsi Clements and William Clements.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Dalton J. White, 19, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI under the age of 21 withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $1,352.50 in fees.
Bradley J. Hammond, 31, of Kuna, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 24.
Richard R. Legault, 50, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 24.
Bradley J. Foster, 52, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 24.
Amy M. Walsh, 47, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 24.