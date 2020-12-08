Of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian James Dennison and Kimberly Dyann Fenster, both of Sun Lakes, Ariz.
Timothy Todd True and Kimberly Ann Wittenburg, both of Juliaetta.
David Isaiah Montambo and Stephanie Cecelia Denise Ruiz, both of Lewiston.
Eric Bradley George Benton and Kayleigh Marie Aherin, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Celeste C. M. Paffile, 19, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23.
Hunter W. Bond, 22, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in less than 28 grams of heroin and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16.
Rochelle R. Steed, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and being a persistent violator, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23.