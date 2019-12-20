Of Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Melinda and Sean Vancey, of Lewiston, a son, Parker Kase Yancey, born Wednesday.
Amanda Bowman and Beau Slatter, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zoey Nicole Slatter, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Paul Philyaw and Ruby Nicole Walden, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Samantha Rose Dahmen and Brett Elwood Harmon
Harvey A. Willis and Kimberly D. Willis
Desirae May Zabel and Timothy Seth Zabel
Granted
Breanna Gross and Moses M. Gross
Crime Reports
Saddle blankets and a snowboard were reported stolen from a unit at Adele’s Storage on the 2400 block of Jackson Drive in Clarkston.
A stolen safe and gun boxes were found discarded in McGuire Gulch near Peola Road in Asotin County. The items were returned to the owner.
Money and a hat were reported stolen on the 1600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.
A package was reported stolen from a porch on the 1900 block of Coulter Lane in Clarkston.