Of Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Melinda and Sean Vancey, of Lewiston, a son, Parker Kase Yancey, born Wednesday.

Amanda Bowman and Beau Slatter, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zoey Nicole Slatter, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Paul Philyaw and Ruby Nicole Walden, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Samantha Rose Dahmen and Brett Elwood Harmon

Harvey A. Willis and Kimberly D. Willis

Desirae May Zabel and Timothy Seth Zabel

Granted

Breanna Gross and Moses M. Gross

Crime Reports

Saddle blankets and a snowboard were reported stolen from a unit at Adele’s Storage on the 2400 block of Jackson Drive in Clarkston.

A stolen safe and gun boxes were found discarded in McGuire Gulch near Peola Road in Asotin County. The items were returned to the owner.

Money and a hat were reported stolen on the 1600 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.

A package was reported stolen from a porch on the 1900 block of Coulter Lane in Clarkston.

