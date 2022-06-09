Ricky Monroe Hanks and Theresa Elaine Taylor, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jason Kesler, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to three counts of grand theft, all felonies. Preliminary hearing June 15.
Juan Jose Arciniegas-Cuellar, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to grand theft and burglary, both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 15.
Logan D. Dillman, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 15.
Genary A. Rose, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. Preliminary hearing June 29.
Jacob C. Bremer, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 29.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Frank M. Wityczak, 74, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 58 days suspended, 24 hours community service, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,216.90 in fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jaycob T. Gonzales, 28, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.