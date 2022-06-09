Of Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Ricky Monroe Hanks and Theresa Elaine Taylor, both of Clarkston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Jason Kesler, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to three counts of grand theft, all felonies. Preliminary hearing June 15.

Juan Jose Arciniegas-Cuellar, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to grand theft and burglary, both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 15.

Logan D. Dillman, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 15.

Genary A. Rose, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. Preliminary hearing June 29.

Jacob C. Bremer, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 29.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Frank M. Wityczak, 74, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 58 days suspended, 24 hours community service, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,216.90 in fees.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Jaycob T. Gonzales, 28, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

