Of Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shanice Kemp and Brian Thornberry, of Clarkston, a daughter, Davia Darlene Thornberry-Kemp, born Thursday.
Kinlie and Jaime Engle, of Clarkston, a daughter, Emery Cove Engle, born Thursday.
Katherine and Zachary Whitlock, of Lewiston, a son, Maximus Lane Whitlock, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Douglas Hillemann and Caitlin Joelle Taylor, both of Lewiston.
David Shane Meyrick and Jennifer Lynn Herrle-Howell, both of Lewiston.
Dylan Lee Carlson and Tanisha Fawn Lynn Tietze, both of Clarkston.
Christopher James Bly and Diana Marie De La Torre, both of Clarkston.
Paden Paris Chase and Rylie Rae Ireland, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sarah A. Harris against Shane A. Harris
Carrie Stewart against Michael Stewart
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Brandi L. Holland, 40, of Princeton, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.