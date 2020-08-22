Of Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shanice Kemp and Brian Thornberry, of Clarkston, a daughter, Davia Darlene Thornberry-Kemp, born Thursday.

Kinlie and Jaime Engle, of Clarkston, a daughter, Emery Cove Engle, born Thursday.

Katherine and Zachary Whitlock, of Lewiston, a son, Maximus Lane Whitlock, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Douglas Hillemann and Caitlin Joelle Taylor, both of Lewiston.

David Shane Meyrick and Jennifer Lynn Herrle-Howell, both of Lewiston.

Dylan Lee Carlson and Tanisha Fawn Lynn Tietze, both of Clarkston.

Christopher James Bly and Diana Marie De La Torre, both of Clarkston.

Paden Paris Chase and Rylie Rae Ireland, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Sarah A. Harris against Shane A. Harris

Carrie Stewart against Michael Stewart

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Kent Merica

Brandi L. Holland, 40, of Princeton, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Recommended for you