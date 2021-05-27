Of Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brianna and Justin Beard, of Peck, a daughter, Emory Skye Beard, born Tuesday.
Kelsey and James Candler, of Clarkston, a son, Bodie Eric Candler, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Eyron Leif Fry and Leilani Sue Ronquillo, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Robert Edward Jenks and Mun Sun Bryan, both of Tacoma.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lucas Martin and Jaclyn Martin.
Robert Pfeifer and Lila Pfeifer.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Shawn Keith Cochrum and Trina Jay Cochrum.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Shamar D.S. Jackson, 21, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.
Luke A. McGraw, 47, of Post Falls, charged with third DUI and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.
Jefferey A. Wiley, 51, of Pullman, charged with possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 9.
Cecilia F. Alverez, 25, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 9.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Travis C. Hauger, 26, of Carlsbad, Calif., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 60 days jail with 53 suspended, credit for two days served and 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Charla J. Bickford, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Tanner P. Borgeson, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Tessa M. Reeves-Wichman, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 56 suspended and credit for four days served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Kamiakin J. Carter, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 180 days jail with 180 suspended, one year probation, fines and court costs.