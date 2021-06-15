Of Monday, June 14, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsea and Stanley Louk of Clarkston, a daughter, Azaria Hadleigh Louk, born Friday.
Emma and Chase Mueller of Lewiston, a daughter, Audrey Ellen Rose Mueller, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew John Enick and Antoinette Louise Picard, both of Lapwai.
Robert Clifford Peach Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, and Shirley Loreen Stagg of Sun City, Ariz.
Aaron Daniel Staley and Kerstin Lynn Auer, both of Uniontown, Wash.
Matthew Frank Fogle Jr. and Chynna Marie Falcon, both of Watford City, N.D.
Asotin County
Alex Deon Dimke and Michael David Pederson, both of Clarkston.
Nolan Russell Smith and Sara Elizabeth Stillings Anzalone, both of Moscow.
Karen Michelle Moore and Jason Edward Lewis, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Charles White and Linda White
Granted
Chancey Scott Standlee and Jessica Standlee
Lastary Lynn Loosmore and Timothy John Loosmore Jr.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Leslie N. Becktell, 34, of Anaheim, Calif., charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and oxycodone, both felonies, possession of marjuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.
Alvaro Ruiz, 33, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of marjuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.
Ryan K. Griffin, 32, of Seattle, charged with grand theft auto and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.
Tucker D. Weatherly, 31, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 30.
Crime Reports
A saddle, no value given, was reported stolen on the 2000 block of Hillyard Drive in Clarkston.