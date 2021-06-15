Of Monday, June 14, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Chelsea and Stanley Louk of Clarkston, a daughter, Azaria Hadleigh Louk, born Friday.

Emma and Chase Mueller of Lewiston, a daughter, Audrey Ellen Rose Mueller, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Matthew John Enick and Antoinette Louise Picard, both of Lapwai.

Robert Clifford Peach Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, and Shirley Loreen Stagg of Sun City, Ariz.

Aaron Daniel Staley and Kerstin Lynn Auer, both of Uniontown, Wash.

Matthew Frank Fogle Jr. and Chynna Marie Falcon, both of Watford City, N.D.

Asotin County

Alex Deon Dimke and Michael David Pederson, both of Clarkston.

Nolan Russell Smith and Sara Elizabeth Stillings Anzalone, both of Moscow.

Karen Michelle Moore and Jason Edward Lewis, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Charles White and Linda White

Granted

Chancey Scott Standlee and Jessica Standlee

Lastary Lynn Loosmore and Timothy John Loosmore Jr.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Leslie N. Becktell, 34, of Anaheim, Calif., charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and oxycodone, both felonies, possession of marjuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.

Alvaro Ruiz, 33, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of marjuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.

Ryan K. Griffin, 32, of Seattle, charged with grand theft auto and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 23.

Tucker D. Weatherly, 31, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 30.

Crime Reports

A saddle, no value given, was reported stolen on the 2000 block of Hillyard Drive in Clarkston.