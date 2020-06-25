Of Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica and Jacob King, of Orofino, a daughter, Autumn Laura King, born Tuesday.
Maria and Cesar Loza, of Lewiston, a daughter, Esperanza Isabel Loza, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Eugene Gray and Jennifer Dawn Miller, both of Clarkston.
James Jakel Kellogg and Christina Albina Watson, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Noah James Youngman, of Athol, and Kaylan Deloris Watson, of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Joshua D. Henry, 43, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 13.