Of Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jessica and Jacob King, of Orofino, a daughter, Autumn Laura King, born Tuesday.

Maria and Cesar Loza, of Lewiston, a daughter, Esperanza Isabel Loza, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Eugene Gray and Jennifer Dawn Miller, both of Clarkston.

James Jakel Kellogg and Christina Albina Watson, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Noah James Youngman, of Athol, and Kaylan Deloris Watson, of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Joshua D. Henry, 43, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 13.

