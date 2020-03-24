Of Monday, March 23, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Ernest William Bond and Brittany Shaleigh Stephenson, both of Lewiston.

Ryan Patrick Rutledge and Niesha Rejane Ohrtman-Rogers, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Patric David Gardner and Rachel Elizabeth Goddard, both of Oakdale, Calif.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Ciana A. Ball and Micah J. Economen.

Laurie Toney and Brett R. Toney.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Desiree Gurney and Jared Gurney

Crime Reports

Two bicycles valued at $500 each were reported stolen from the Granite Lake RV Park in Clarkston.

A 6-foot painter’s ladder, BMX Mongoose bicycle and a cement Japanese lawn art valued at $550 were reported stolen from a backyard on the 400 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.

A 50-inch Panasonic TV valued at $400 was reported stolen from a recreational vehicle parked at Travelland RV on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.

Assorted hand tools valued at $500 were reported stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston.

