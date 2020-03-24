Of Monday, March 23, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ernest William Bond and Brittany Shaleigh Stephenson, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Patrick Rutledge and Niesha Rejane Ohrtman-Rogers, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Patric David Gardner and Rachel Elizabeth Goddard, both of Oakdale, Calif.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Ciana A. Ball and Micah J. Economen.
Laurie Toney and Brett R. Toney.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Desiree Gurney and Jared Gurney
Crime Reports
Two bicycles valued at $500 each were reported stolen from the Granite Lake RV Park in Clarkston.
A 6-foot painter’s ladder, BMX Mongoose bicycle and a cement Japanese lawn art valued at $550 were reported stolen from a backyard on the 400 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.
A 50-inch Panasonic TV valued at $400 was reported stolen from a recreational vehicle parked at Travelland RV on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.
Assorted hand tools valued at $500 were reported stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston.