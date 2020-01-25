Of Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Haylie Asmussen and Marshall Hallett, of Asotin, a daughter, Bristol Ann Hallett, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Travis Keith Hoag, of Culdesac, and Haley Marie Johnson, of Gonzales, La.
Brett Charles Sears and Sydney Ann Jones, both of Spokane.
Jesse Daniel Redheart III and Kimberly Dawn Poole, both of Lewiston.
John Edward Soderstrom and Sandra Ann Hall, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Deanna Christianson and Jeremy Christianson.
Kassandra Wilponen and Brett Wilponen.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Ian S. St. John, 22, of Liberty Lake, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison (suspended), 90 days in jail with 60 days fixed, credit for time served, three years probation, fines and court costs.
Dale M. Calkins, 66, 2602 Ninth Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to second DUI in a 10-year period, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison (suspended), seven months in jail with six fixed, credit for time served, five years probation, driver’s license suspended two years, fines and court costs.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Chaise D. Peters, 32, homeless, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft by recovering, possessing or disposing of stolen property, both felonies. Sentenced to seven years in prison with two years fixed and credit for time served, fines and court costs.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Nicholas J.S. Aeschliman, 23, 1116 Main St. unit D, Lewiston, charged with three counts of grand theft and three counts of acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 5.
Crime Reports
A package containing a $96 mattress topper was reported stolen from the 440 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.
A chain-link fence sustained $200 worth of damage in a hit and run accident in the 820 block of Highland Avenue in Clarkston.
A laptop valued at $450 was reported stolen during a burglary at Kingdom Kids Preschool in the 900 block of 11th Street in Clarkston.