Of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kiera Beidler and Justin Richard, of Clarkston, a son, Elijah Michael Richard, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Coleman Dean Dietrich, of Lewiston, and Aleece Christina Cazan, of Liberty Lake, Wash.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Mickey D. Smith and Brook L. Smith
Carrie Stuart and Gary Stuart
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Peter T. Temple, 60, of Lewiston, battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 days suspended, $557.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Nathan W. Kaschmitter, 31, of Craigmont, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for two days served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Adam M. Coursey, 37, of Craigmont, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for one day served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $738.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Laura P. Lazzarini, 66, of Lenore, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Cheyna C. Montanez, formerly known as Cheyna C. Swift, 35, of Lapwai, injury to child, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 days suspended, $407.50 in fines and fees and placed on two years probation.
David J. Travis, 58, of Culdesac, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Matthew D. Faulkner, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, the next court appearance is set for Aug. 17.
Shawn A. Callahan, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to cyberstalking and harassment, both felonies, next court appearance is set for Aug. 31.
Bryan C. Herbert, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to burglary and second-degree assault, both felonies, next court appearance is set for Aug. 17.
Aaron B. Pattan, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree assault, both felonies, next court appearance is set for Aug. 31.
Randall J. Starr, 54, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to hit-and-run injury accident, a felony, next court appearance is set for Aug. 31.
Saxon D. Lindsey, 27, of Clarkston, three counts of second-degree identity theft, theft of a motor vehicle, second degree theft of access device, all felonies, sentenced to two years and one month in prison, credit for time served since April 20, 2020, $600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years and one month.
Anthony G. Grogan, 32, of Clarkston, three counts of residential burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felonies, sentenced to seven years in prison and $500 in fines and fees.
John J. Graves, 57, of Clarkston, violating a domestic violence protection order, a felony, sentenced to two years and six months in prison, $615 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years and six months.
Crime Reports
A homemade flatbed utility trailer, black with white wheels, was reportedly stolen from a property on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. The trailer is valued at $500.