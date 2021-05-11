Of Monday, May 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Danae and Jacob Weller, of Clarkston, a daughter, Ava Joy Weller, born Friday.
Maggie and Devin Kelly, of Asotin, a son, Joshua Daniel Kelly, born Sunday.
Kerrigan Stevens and Christopher Curtis, of Lewiston, a son, Travis Lee Curtis, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Austin William Strade and Logan Taylor Greenfield, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Kristen N. Green, 24, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, (heroin), a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Madeline A. Squires, 24, of Nampa, charged with battery on an officer, a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Chassidee R. Taylor, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Kylee A. Szasz, 18, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Aaryan D. Fischer, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and forgery, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for May 19.
Traffic Accidents
A 42-year-old Lewiston man, Brian Wilson, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Sunday after wrecking his motorcycle near 2452 Appleside Blvd. in the Clarkston Heights. He was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and suffered possible rib fractures and spinal injuries, according to police reports.