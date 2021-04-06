Of Monday, April 5, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jaime Owen, of Lenore, a son, Karter Lee William Owen, born Friday.
Shayla Hamilton and William Moyers, of Lewiston, a son, Michael Andrew Moyers, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Alvin Tyree and Dora Ann Truman, both of Benton City, Wash.
Michael Allen Debord and Briana Leigh Steele, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jovanne Alvarez-Medina and Tesanna Lynn Alvarez-Medina
Kellie Brooke Gebhart and Savoy Cole Gebhart
Cynthia Christine Robinett and Darrell Roy Robinett
Courtney Marie Duman and Vincent Jacob Duman
Crime Reports
A black, folding, electric bicycle valued at $300 was reported stolen on the 500 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston.