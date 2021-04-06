Of Monday, April 5, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jaime Owen, of Lenore, a son, Karter Lee William Owen, born Friday.

Shayla Hamilton and William Moyers, of Lewiston, a son, Michael Andrew Moyers, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

James Alvin Tyree and Dora Ann Truman, both of Benton City, Wash.

Michael Allen Debord and Briana Leigh Steele, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jovanne Alvarez-Medina and Tesanna Lynn Alvarez-Medina

Kellie Brooke Gebhart and Savoy Cole Gebhart

Cynthia Christine Robinett and Darrell Roy Robinett

Courtney Marie Duman and Vincent Jacob Duman

Crime Reports

A black, folding, electric bicycle valued at $300 was reported stolen on the 500 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston.

