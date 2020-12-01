Of Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Megan Rachelle Adams and Danielle Roberta Downing, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
April B. Piscitello against James N. Piscitello
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Coeleen R. Coe, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.
Johanna M. Halsey, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and a persistent violator sentence enhancement, preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.