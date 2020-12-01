Of Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Megan Rachelle Adams and Danielle Roberta Downing, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

April B. Piscitello against James N. Piscitello

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Coeleen R. Coe, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

Johanna M. Halsey, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and a persistent violator sentence enhancement, preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

