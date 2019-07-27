Of Friday, July 26, 2019

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Ashley Rae Ann Schrader and Doyle Joseph Crandell, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Callie M. Harrison and Ronald E. Carnahan, both of Clarkston.

Anna M. Christensen, of Clarkston, and Craig D. Rasmussen, of Moscow.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ty Hendren and Dallas Evernden

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Michelle Evans

Judith G. Enick, 30, charged with grand theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Tags

Recommended for you