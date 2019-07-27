Of Friday, July 26, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ashley Rae Ann Schrader and Doyle Joseph Crandell, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Callie M. Harrison and Ronald E. Carnahan, both of Clarkston.
Anna M. Christensen, of Clarkston, and Craig D. Rasmussen, of Moscow.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ty Hendren and Dallas Evernden
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Michelle Evans
Judith G. Enick, 30, charged with grand theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.