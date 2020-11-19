Of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Danielle Collins and Philip Johnson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Lorraine Collins-Johnson, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Taylor Brynn Wright, of Lewiston, and Brian Michael Dan Huffman, of Asotin

Emily Margaret Maines, of Potlatch, and Kyle Fredrick McDonald, of Eagle.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Leah Renae Mullen and William J. Mullen

Granted

Dustin W. Porter and Tisha L. Seay Porter

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Jason A. Torres, 31, of Lewiston, aggravated assault great bodily harm, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to one year in jail, credit for one year served, $245.50 in fines and fees, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for three years.

Rhett D. Webb, 23, of Lewiston, aggravated assault, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 90 days in jail, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Joshua O. Klein, 42, Clarkston, felony harassment, domestic violence, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to six months of inpatient treatment, followed by 24 months of community custody.

Robert E. Rathbun, 57, Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Crime Reports

The driver’s side rear bumper was reportedly scraped on a 2013 Cadillac CTS in a hit-and-run incident in a parking lot at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $3,500.

Several storage units on the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights were reportedly burglarized.

