Of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Danielle Collins and Philip Johnson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Lorraine Collins-Johnson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Taylor Brynn Wright, of Lewiston, and Brian Michael Dan Huffman, of Asotin
Emily Margaret Maines, of Potlatch, and Kyle Fredrick McDonald, of Eagle.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Leah Renae Mullen and William J. Mullen
Granted
Dustin W. Porter and Tisha L. Seay Porter
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jason A. Torres, 31, of Lewiston, aggravated assault great bodily harm, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to one year in jail, credit for one year served, $245.50 in fines and fees, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for three years.
Rhett D. Webb, 23, of Lewiston, aggravated assault, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 90 days in jail, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Joshua O. Klein, 42, Clarkston, felony harassment, domestic violence, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to six months of inpatient treatment, followed by 24 months of community custody.
Robert E. Rathbun, 57, Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Crime Reports
The driver’s side rear bumper was reportedly scraped on a 2013 Cadillac CTS in a hit-and-run incident in a parking lot at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $3,500.
Several storage units on the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights were reportedly burglarized.