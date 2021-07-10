Of Friday, July 9, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jayme Kasper and Philip McLean, of Lewiston, a son, Gunnar Garfield McClean, born Wednesday.
Alexandra and Christopher Sullivan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Freya May Sullivan, born Thursday.
Rachel and Levi Frost, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lakelyn Biranne Frost, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Lee Ball and Jennifer Renee Renshaw, both of Lewiston.
Jacob Tucker Maasdam and Afton Leigh Spence, both of Lewiston.
Anthony Emerson Glover and Katey Amanda Dykes, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Luis-Antone Egge and Zoe-Anna Simone Marko, both of Lewiston.
Luke Ryan Michael Corder and Shelby Danielle Davenport, both of Clarkston.
Reinhold Harold Baer, of Monroe, Wash., and Karen Yvonne Garritson, of Olympia.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Susan J. Pedersen and Branden M. Pedersen
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Tia M. Reece, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, with a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors.
Ryan M.L. Robinson, 20, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Conley G. Murillo, 28, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony.