Of Friday, July 9, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jayme Kasper and Philip McLean, of Lewiston, a son, Gunnar Garfield McClean, born Wednesday.

Alexandra and Christopher Sullivan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Freya May Sullivan, born Thursday.

Rachel and Levi Frost, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lakelyn Biranne Frost, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tyler Lee Ball and Jennifer Renee Renshaw, both of Lewiston.

Jacob Tucker Maasdam and Afton Leigh Spence, both of Lewiston.

Anthony Emerson Glover and Katey Amanda Dykes, both of Lewiston.

Ryan Luis-Antone Egge and Zoe-Anna Simone Marko, both of Lewiston.

Luke Ryan Michael Corder and Shelby Danielle Davenport, both of Clarkston.

Reinhold Harold Baer, of Monroe, Wash., and Karen Yvonne Garritson, of Olympia.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Susan J. Pedersen and Branden M. Pedersen

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle M. Evans

Tia M. Reece, 36, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, with a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors.

Ryan M.L. Robinson, 20, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Conley G. Murillo, 28, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony.

