St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayleigh and Eric Benton, of Clarkston, a son, Booker Eric Benton, born Tuesday.
Bailey and Laine Pratt, of Kooskia, a daughter, Paisley Jane Pratt, born Wednesday.
Marybella and Christopher Dodson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Beverly Louise Dodson, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Warren Michael Mooney Jr. and Bridgette Elaine Gaillot, both of Clarkston.
Jacob Daniel Woody and Aliyah Grace Blue, both of Lewiston.
Curtis Leroy Stein, of Jamestown, Calif, and Rochelle Denis Crane, of Lewiston.
Arthur Ernest Allen and Betty Jo Allen, both of Deary.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sharon Mathews and Douglas Mathews.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Elias J. Bradley, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary with a firearm enhancement, first-degree robbery with a firearm enhancement and two counts theft of a firearm.
Shamar D. Jackson, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, harassment, intimidating a witness, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Cordell D.W. Deeds, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to eluding a pursuing police vehicle with sentence enhancement.
Kylee R. Tolle, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to theft of a firearm and third-degree theft.
Elli M. Finch, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
David C. Moody, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to two counts second-degree assault with firearm enhancement, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
Judge Tina Kernan
Kyrie R. Furbee, 30, of Clarkston, third-degree assault of a child, sentenced to 20 days in jail, credit for 20 days served, one year of community supervision.
