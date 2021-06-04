Of Thursday, June 3, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachel and Brian Laferriere of Moscow, a son, Louis Michael Laferriere, born Wednesday.
Marie and Kevin Frederick of Kooskia, a son, Jude Pio Frederick, born Wednesday.
Kayla and Clayton Zenner of Culdesac, a son, Weston John Zenner, born Wednesday.
Riley and Brian Powe of Clarkston, a daughter, Romy Raine Powe, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Thomas Michal Schwartz, of Ferdinand, and Alysha Dianne O’Connell, of Genesee.
Payton Thomas Faul and Skylar Morgan Hribernick, both of Lewiston.
Nicholas Robert Allen Budell and Brittney Ann Arbuckle, both of Clarkston.