Of Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Breeana and Mark Reiner, of Clarkston, a son, Weston James Reiner, born Monday.

Cassandra Turnbull and Andrew Moody, of Lewiston, a son, Simon Leroy Piwiyeneptit Moody, born Monday.

Christine Antonio and Daniel Mitchell, of Orofino, a daughter, Roxanne Layalani Skye Mitchell, born Monday.

Keasha and Brett Stenger, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hailey Michil Stenger, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Alan Small and Mildred Arlened Wolverton, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Jennifer M. Pearsall and Daniel L. Pearsall

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Catherine L. Perry against Steven L. Perry.

Tags

Recommended for you