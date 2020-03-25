Of Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Breeana and Mark Reiner, of Clarkston, a son, Weston James Reiner, born Monday.
Cassandra Turnbull and Andrew Moody, of Lewiston, a son, Simon Leroy Piwiyeneptit Moody, born Monday.
Christine Antonio and Daniel Mitchell, of Orofino, a daughter, Roxanne Layalani Skye Mitchell, born Monday.
Keasha and Brett Stenger, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hailey Michil Stenger, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Alan Small and Mildred Arlened Wolverton, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Jennifer M. Pearsall and Daniel L. Pearsall
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Catherine L. Perry against Steven L. Perry.