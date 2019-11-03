Of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany and Dalton Ewing, of Lewiston, a son, Weston Lee Ewing, born Saturday.
Whitney and Rhyan Seale, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emma Jean Seale, born Saturday.
