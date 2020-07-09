Of Wednesday, July 8, 2020
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Ashley L. Clark, 27, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin), a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fees and placed on probation for three years.
Cody J. Rupnick, 34, of Juliaetta, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fees and placed on probation for three years.
Rossco B. Donohue, 27, of Clarkston, assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison, 18 months indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fees and placed on probation for three years.