Of Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dayna and Cody Renfrow, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Ruby Rose Renfrow, born Sunday.
Joelee Stout and Bo Baker, of Asotin, a son, Bodie Lee Baker, born Monday.
Lauren and Kevin McDonough, of Lewiston, a daughter, Piper Rae McDonough, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Breanna Marie Cosner and Luke Matthew Pernsteiner, both of Clarkston.
Ronald Eugene Smith and Analyn Gallego Picard, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Raeann Goodnow and Steven E. Goodnow.
Rachel Elizabeth Montgomery and Donald Thomas Montgomery.