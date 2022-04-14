Of Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Dayna and Cody Renfrow, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Ruby Rose Renfrow, born Sunday.

Joelee Stout and Bo Baker, of Asotin, a son, Bodie Lee Baker, born Monday.

Lauren and Kevin McDonough, of Lewiston, a daughter, Piper Rae McDonough, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Breanna Marie Cosner and Luke Matthew Pernsteiner, both of Clarkston.

Ronald Eugene Smith and Analyn Gallego Picard, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Raeann Goodnow and Steven E. Goodnow.

Rachel Elizabeth Montgomery and Donald Thomas Montgomery.

Tags

Recommended for you