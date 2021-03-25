Of Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Katlin and Samuel Linabary, of Grangeville, a son, Franklin Quincy Linabary, born Tuesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Michael Clinton Buttenhoff and Riley M. Buttenhoff.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay P. Gaskill

Casey D. Jackson, 44, of Colton, pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking, a felony, sentencing set for May 20.

Marcassa M. Seats, 31, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing set for May 20.

Alex J. Ellenwood, 32, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, a felony, sentencing set for next Thursday.

