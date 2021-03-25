Of Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katlin and Samuel Linabary, of Grangeville, a son, Franklin Quincy Linabary, born Tuesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Michael Clinton Buttenhoff and Riley M. Buttenhoff.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Casey D. Jackson, 44, of Colton, pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking, a felony, sentencing set for May 20.
Marcassa M. Seats, 31, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing set for May 20.
Alex J. Ellenwood, 32, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, a felony, sentencing set for next Thursday.