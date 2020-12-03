Of Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Denise and Christopher Dodson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Allison Jo Dodson, born Tuesday.
Jamie Rogers, of Lewiston, a son, Memphis Wilder Rogers, born Wednesday.
Randi and Ryan Paris, of Clarkston, a son, Ziggy Scott Paris, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Lee Brunson Jr. and Kendall Layne Whitfield, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jeremy G. Skow, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI, a felony. A jury trial is set for March 15.
Tara R. Wilson, aka Tara R. Brown, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (heroin). A jury trial is set for March 15.
Johnathan L. Smith, 48, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $585.50 in fines and fees, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for five years.
Stephany V. Maes, 35, no address given, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate. The court retains jurisdiction in the case for 365 days, after which Maes will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of her prison sentence.
Crime Reports
The back right side wheel well on a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was reportedly dented in a hit-and-run collision on the 2400 block of Thain Grade in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,000.