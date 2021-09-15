Of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mikkyla Greene and Gregory Crowe, of Lapwai, a daughter, Bernadine Cassandra-Rose Crowe, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jennifer Hawkins and Joshua Foster.
Denise Dodson and Christopher Dodson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Michael V. Armstrong, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 15.
Kyle J. Groseclose, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 23.
Holley A. Hopkins, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 18.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Devin F. Odman, 27, of Spokane, charged with grand theft, a felony, resisting/obstructing officers and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.
Nathaniel S. Graybill, 32, of Lewiston, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.
Andrea A. Parker, 39, of Chehalis, Wash., charged with possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.