Of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Mikkyla Greene and Gregory Crowe, of Lapwai, a daughter, Bernadine Cassandra-Rose Crowe, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jennifer Hawkins and Joshua Foster.

Denise Dodson and Christopher Dodson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Michael V. Armstrong, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 15.

Kyle J. Groseclose, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 23.

Holley A. Hopkins, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 18.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Devin F. Odman, 27, of Spokane, charged with grand theft, a felony, resisting/obstructing officers and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.

Nathaniel S. Graybill, 32, of Lewiston, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.

Andrea A. Parker, 39, of Chehalis, Wash., charged with possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.

