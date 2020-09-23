Of Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer Alba and Jerrod Fisher, of Clarkston, a daughter, Quinn Maureen Fisher, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Theodore Anthony Mills and Angelica Leticia Blain, both of Orofino.
Cory Stephen Kingsbury and Racheal Ann Taylor, both of Lewiston.
Scott Dillon Miller, of Orofino, and Meranda Nichole Robertson, of Lewiston.
Phillip Wayne Sanford, of Olympia, and Pauline Eloise Hunt, of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Cherokee E.M. Escallier, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Nov. 12.
Crime Reports
Diamond stud earrings were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1800 block of Birch Court in Lewiston. The earrings are valued at $1,500.
A church sign and spotlights were reportedly damaged in an incidence of vandalism at Lewiston Bible Missionary Church at 3438 11th St. in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $850.
The rear bumper and back left tire were damaged on a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Market at 1536 Main St. in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $2,000.
A man reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 at the Cenex Zip Trip at 99 Southway Ave. in Lewiston.
A 60-year-old woman on the 800 block of 18th Street in Lewiston was defrauded out of $2,000 through a scam that involved Facebook Messenger. The woman was promised $200,000 if she sent $2,000. She sent $2,000 in gift cards to the scammer over Facebook Messenger.