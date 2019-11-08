Of Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mackenzie Rayment and Bradley McCollum Jr., of Lewiston, a daughter, Brynnlee Jaigh McCollum, born Wednesday.
Cassandra Imel and Austin Arnett, of Lewiston, a daughter, Scarlet Leone Arnett, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Levi Jonathan Frary and Cassiopia Lynn Frary, both of Lewiston.
Leighton Thomas Lillie, of Lewiston, and Shayla Rae Fulfer, of Donnelly, Idaho.
Alex Charles Schnebly and Hannah Ellen McInelly, both of Genesee.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Darlene A. Wood, 50, of Lewiston, charged with aiding or abetting burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Jonathan L. Pope, 24, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, burglary and nine counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Steven R. Blankenship Jr., 32, of Lewiston, charged with burglary with an enhancement for a persistent violator, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Monica M. Riggs, 40, of Moscow, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20.
Superior Court
Asotin County
David D. Flores Jr., 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, a felony. Sentenced to three months in jail, 12 months probation, fines and court costs.
Christofer R. McNeill, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary, both felonies. Sentenced to 22 months in jail, 18 months probation, fines and court costs.
Matthew B. Hollon, 63, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to harassment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, fines and court costs.
Fire Calls
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle car fire around 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot between the former Shopko building and Sportsman’s Warehouse, in the 2000 block of Thain Road. According to Battalion Chief Dave Chenault, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is not certain.
Crime Reports
A white 2006 Ford Expedition was reported stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Covey Lane in Lewiston, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. There is no suspect information.