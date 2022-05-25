Of Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Aaliyah McClaine and Jonathan Hart, of Lewiston, a daughter, Soraiyah Angela Rae Hart, born Sunday.
Lillie Hernandez-Reuben and Francisco Hernandez, of Clarkston, a son, Francesco Luciano Hernandez-Reuben, born Monday.
Allyson and Jake Lish, of Clarkston, a son, Statler Dee Lish, born Monday.
Natasha Edwards and Eli Kash Kash, of Lapwai, a daughter, Xiciyu Elisha Kash Kash, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Zachary Daniel Price and Samantha Young, both of Lewiston.
Shane Edward Silleman, of Clarkston, and Destiny Anne Bailey, of Lewiston.
Daniel Ryan Maxwell and Silvia J. Renteria, both of Lewiston.
Marvin Melvin Hibbs and Wendy Sue Imel, both of Kennewick.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Roberta B. Jones, 27, of Lewiston, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, sentenced to 42 months in prison.
Kristi L. Kennedy, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.
Jaycob T. Gonzales, 28, of Clarkston, charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.
Crime Reports
A cat reportedly brought a live bat into a house on the 1800 block of Hillyard Drive in Clarkston, and it was flying around inside. The homeowner called police for assistance.